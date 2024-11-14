UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 releasing today at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 on November 14, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The link will also be available on upsconline.nic.in. UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination.

BPSC TRE 3.0: Revised category wise vacancy list out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check here

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the candidates appearing for the test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates may please ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph & the QR code on their e-Admit Card, are correct. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID soexam9-upsc@gov.in ) for taking the decision in the matter.

CAT 2024: IIM CAT mock test link active at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to appear here

The UPSC IFS main examination will be held from November 24, 2024 onwards across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.