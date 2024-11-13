Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC TRE 3.0: Revised category wise vacancy list out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 13, 2024 08:38 PM IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 revised category wise vacancy list released. The list can be checked here.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC TRE 3.0 revised category wise vacancy list on November 13, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for School Teacher Competitive examination can check the revised vacancy list on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3.0: Revised category wise vacancy list out, check here
BPSC TRE 3.0: Revised category wise vacancy list out, check here

As per the official notice, 25505 posts will be filled in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.

Direct link to check BPSC TRE 3.0 revised category wise vacancy list

BPSC TRE 3.0: How to check revised category wise vacancy list

To check the vacancy list candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 revised category wise vacancy list link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the vacancy details.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Ordnance Factory Medak Recruitment 2024: Apply for 86 Jr Manager, Assistant & other posts at avnl.co.in

The BPSC TRE re-examination was conducted from July 19 to 22. Originally, the exam was scheduled for March but it was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-examination was ordered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //