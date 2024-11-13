BPSC TRE 3.0: Revised category wise vacancy list out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC TRE 3.0 revised category wise vacancy list on November 13, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for School Teacher Competitive examination can check the revised vacancy list on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0: Revised category wise vacancy list out, check here

As per the official notice, 25505 posts will be filled in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.

BPSC TRE 3.0: How to check revised category wise vacancy list

To check the vacancy list candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 revised category wise vacancy list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the vacancy details.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BPSC TRE re-examination was conducted from July 19 to 22. Originally, the exam was scheduled for March but it was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-examination was ordered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.