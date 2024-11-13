Ordnance Factory Medak Recruitment 2024: Apply for 86 Jr Manager, Assistant & other posts at avnl.co.in

Ordnance Factory Medak has invited applications for Jr Manager, Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AVNL at avnl.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 86 posts in the organization. Ordnance Factory Medak Recruitment 2024: Apply for 86 Jr Manager & other posts

The last date to apply is November 30, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Manager: 50 posts

Diploma Technician: 21 posts

Assistant: 11 posts

Junior Assistant: 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

Remuneration

Junior Manager (Contract): Rs. 30,000/-

Diploma Technician (Contract): Rs. 23000/-

Assistant (Contract): Rs. 23000/-

Junior Assistant (Contract): Rs. 21000/-

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of marks obtained in the final eamination of the educational qualification and interview round. The marks obtained will be given 85% weightage and interview will be given 15% weightage. Candidates shall possess minimum 65 % Marks in the required educational qualification (relaxable by 10% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Candidates shortlisted shall be subject to Document Verification and those candidates clearing document verification shall be subject to Interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹300/- for all candidates. SC/ ST / PWD/ Ex-SM / Female applicants are exempted from payment of application fees. The application fee should be paid through SBI Collect (PSU ->Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited -> OFMK-Miscellaneous).

Where to send applications

The application, complete in all respect together with the required fee should be sent ONLY through India Post i.e. Ordinary Post/Speed Post to "The Deputy General Manager/HR, Ordnance Factory Medak, Yeddumailaram, Dist: Sangareddy, Telangana – 502205, super-scribing the envelope with the Advertisement No. & Name of the post applied for”.

Helpline numbers

For any queries regarding this recruitment please send E-mail to gm.ofmk@ord.gov.in or contact at 040- 23283455 I 23283469 on all working days from 8.00 AM to 05.00 PM (Monday to Friday).