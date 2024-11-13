Railtel Corporation of India has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NATS at nats.education.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts of Apprentice in the organization. Railtel Corporation to recruit for Apprentice posts, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the post is November 30, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

RRB Technician 2024 application status released, download from rrbapply.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a full-time regular four-year graduation in Engineering/ Technology or a full-time regular three-year diploma in Engineering/ Technology with an aggregate of 60% marks in the stream/ branch of various engineering courses. The complete educational qualification details can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years as on date of notification of this letter.

Candidates who have obtained their qualification through the distance learning/part-time mode are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of interviews. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. Only those candidates who are medically fit according to Corporation’s norms will be considered.

Stipend

Graduate engineers will get ₹14000/- as stipend and Diploma engineers will get ₹12000/- as stipend.

AP DSC Notification 2024: Where to check mega DSC recruitment notification when released

Other Details

The apprentice engagement will be strictly for a period of one year in various locations of Kolkata, Secunderabad/ Hyderabad and its territories, Delhi, Mumbai, or any other location on Pan India basis. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Railtel Corporation of India limited.