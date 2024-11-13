Menu Explore
RRB Technician 2024 application status released, download from rrbapply.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2024 10:53 AM IST

Candidates can check whether their forms have been provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions or rejected by logging in to rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Technician Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have shared the application status for the Technician grade 1 (Signal) recruitment test, 2024. Candidates who have applied for this examination can check whether their forms have been provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions or rejected by logging in to rrbapply.gov.in. In the case of rejected applications, RRBs have also shared the reasons for rejection.

RRB Technician 2024 application status released at rrbapply.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
“Candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRBs at any stage of the recruitment process,” the official notification reads.

After increasing the number of vacancies, the RRBs reopened the application window and allowed candidates to submit their forms up to October 16.

Also read: RRB Technician 2024 application window to reopen as vacancies increase, all you need to know before applying

RRB Technician 2024: Exam dates and admit card release date

The RRB Technician (CEN 02/2024) recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled for December 18 to 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29

Exam city information slips and travel authority for SC and ST candidates will be made live ten days prior to the exam. C

Admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips.

The exam is being held for 14,298 technician vacancies.

For any help regarding the RRB Technician recruitment examination, candidates can contact the RRB helpdesk numbers – 9592011188 and 01725653333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

For updates about technician recruitment, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of the RRBs.

