RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician detailed exam dates announced, check schedule here

RRB Exam Dates 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the detailed schedule for various recruitment examinations which will take place later this year. Candidates who have applied for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Railway Protection Force Sub Inspector (RPF SI), Junior Engineers (JE) and others and Technician vacancies can check the tentative dates on the official websites of the RRBs. RRB announces tentative exam dates for ALP, JE, RPF SI and Technician recruitment, 2024 (Official website screenshot)

On October 24, exam dates for these recruitment drives were revised due to administrative reasons. In the notification for revised dates, RRBs only mentioned the start and end date for these examinations. Now, the boards have released the detailed tentative time tables.

RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician exam dates

ALP (CEN 01/2024): November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 (CBT 1)

RPF SI (CEN RPF 01/2024): December 2, 3, 9 and 12

Technician (CEN 02/2024): December 18 to 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29

JE and others (CEN 03/2024): December 13, 16 and 17 (CBT 1)

Dates for other recruitment examinations will be announced in due course, the official notice reads.

Exam city information slips and travel authority for SC, ST candidates will be made live ten days prior to the exam dates for the respective CENs. Candidates will be able to download these from the official websites of RRBs.

Admit cards for the four exams will be released four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips.

Prior to the entry inside the exam hall, candidates must go through the Aadhar linked biometric authentication. For this purpose, all candidates must bring their original Aadhar cards, RRBs said and asked all candidates to authenticate their identification through Aadhar by login in to rrbapply.gov.in, if not done already.

For further information regarding these recruitment examinations, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of the RRBs.