RRB JE 2024 application status today at rrbapply.gov.in, details here

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release application status for the Junior Engineers (JE), Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) recruitment examination today, October 23. RRB JE 2024 application status today at rrbapply.gov.in(Rajkumar)

Candidates who have applied for these posts under employment notice CEN No. 03/2024 can check their application status on rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRBs will share information about ‘provisionally accepted’, ‘provisionally accepted with conditions’, and 'rejected (along with reasons)' status with candidates.

SMS and email regarding the application status will also be sent to the candidates, the official notification reads.

“While every care has been taken in preparing the list of provisionally eligible candidates. RRB reserves the right to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes. RRB regrets inability to entertain any correspondence from rejected candidates,” RRBs said.

This recruitment drive will fill 7,951 vacancies, of which 17 are for the posts of Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research at RRB Gorakhpur. The other 7,934 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant under different RRBs.

The recruitment exam is scheduled for December 6 to 13.

Candidates who were at least 18 years old and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2024 were eligible to apply for these posts.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Selection process

The recruitment process will be completed in two three stages – two-stages of computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

There will be negative mark in the CBT. One third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect.

The application fee is was 250 for SC, ST, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Ex-Servicemen and Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates.

For all others, the fee was ₹500.

RRB said those who appear in the first CBT will be refunded a part of this application fee after the deduction of bank charges.

For any help, candidates can contact the RRBs at 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 or email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.