RRB JE 2024 exam dates released, check complete schedule for ALP, RPF SI, Technician here

Railway Recruitment Boards released the examination date for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) along with that of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), RPF SI, and Technician posts through an official notice on October 7, 2024. RRB JE 2024 exam dates have been released, Candidates can also check the complete schedule for ALP, RPF SI, Technician below. (file image)

As per the schedule, the RRB JE (CBT 1) examination for 7951 posts will be conducted from December 6 to December 13, 2024.

Notably, the examination is being held for the recruitment of Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendents (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA), Chemical Supervisors (Research), Metallurgical Supervisors (Research).

Also read: ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 545 driver posts from tomorrow at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Of these, 17 vacancies are for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research posts under RRB Gorakhpur. The remaining 7,934 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant posts.

There will be two Computer Based Tests (CBTs), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME). Besides, there will also be negative marking @1/3 rd mark of allotted mark for every wrong answer in CBT.

Also read: GATE 2025: Did you know there is no age limit to appear in the exam, here are important FAQs candidates must know

The registration process for the examination started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024. Following this, the modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee was opened on August 30 and closed on September 8, 2024.

Also read: Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Apply for 23820 posts from today at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

ALP, RPF SI, Technician exam dates

Meanwhile, the RRB has also announced the dates for the post of ALP, RPF SI, Technician.

According to the exam timetable, the ALP examination (CBT 1) will be conducted from November 25 to November 29, 2024.

Similarly, the RPF SI examination will be conducted from December 2 to December 5, 2024. Examination for Technician will be held on December 16 to December 12, 2024.

Here is the exam schedule: