GATE 2025: Did you know there is no age limit to appear in the exam, here are important FAQs candidates must know

Come February 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be holding the crucial Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) – an examination conducted not only to assess candidates’ knowledge of undergraduate engineering and science subjects, but also to provide them the recruitment opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in domains concerning engineering, technology, and research. GATE 2025: Here are important FAQs that all candidates must be aware of. (HT file image)

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 1st, 2nd, 15th, and 16th next year.

Also read: JNVST 2024: Navodaya Class 6 entrance exam registration ends today, apply at navodaya.gov.in

Now, it is understandable that candidates registering for the examination may have certain queries regarding the application process, exam papers, age limit, number of papers that can be applied, and more.

In this article, we have curated some important frequently asked questions from the official website that candidates must be aware of.

Is there any age limit to appear for GATE 2025?

There is NO age limit to appear for GATE 2025.

Are there any restrictions on the number of times one can appear for GATE?

Candidates can appear for the GATE examination any number of times.

Can one e-mail address be used to fill out multiple application forms?

No, one e-mail address can be used to submit only one application form.

Why do three exam cities need to be selected?

As per the official website, candidates will likely be allotted a centre in the examination city of their first choice. However, in cases where there are too many candidates opting for a certain city as their first choice, the other two options will become relevant.

Will I be able to change my application data after completing the application process and generating a PDF file?

Once the application process is complete and the PDF application form is generated, candidates cannot modify the data entered.

What should I do if the uploaded photograph and signature are not as per the specifications?

In such cases, the photograph or the signature will be marked ‘defective’ and candidates will be intimated by email, SMS, or phone call from their respective Zone to rectify it within a set deadline. Failing to do so will result in the application being considered provisional or rejected.

Also read: Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Apply for 23820 posts from today at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

Will the fee be refunded if I withdraw my application?

No, the application fee will not be refunded.

What to do if there is a spelling error in the name or the wrong paper chosen during the application process?

Candidates will not be able to make changes immediately after completion of the application process. However, they will be allowed to make corrections in a given time duration at a later stage as per the procedure prescribed.

How many papers can I apply?

Candidates can apply for one or two papers (from the given set of combinations as per Two Paper Combinations) of the 30 papers listed in the information brochure or official website of GATE 2025.

If the paper is being conducted in more than one session, can I appear in any of the sessions of that particular paper?

Each candidate will be assigned to only one of the multiple sessions of a particular paper.

Can I change my exam paper, exam city, or category after the submission of the application form?

After the last date for application submission, a request for the change of examination paper, city, or category will be entertained against additional payment when the correction window opens. Any requests after that will not be considered, states the website.

Worth mentioning here, that IIT Roorkee, which is the organizing institute, will be closing the late fee application window for GATE 2025 on Monday, October 7. Eligible candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam but are yet to submit their application forms can do so by 11:59 pm on the official website of GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Also read: GATE 2025: Registration for graduate aptitude test ends today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Notably, the regular application window for GATE 2025 closed on October 3.

The examination will be conducted in eight zones comprising of IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.