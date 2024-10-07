GATE 2025: Registration for graduate aptitude test ends today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will close registration with a late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) today, October 7. Candidates who have not applied for the test yet have the final opportunity to submit their forms till 11:59 pm at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 registration ends today, October 7 (gate2025.iitr.ac.in, screenshot)

The GATE 2025 application fee during the extended application window is ₹1,400 for female, SC, ST and PwD category candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹2,300.

The regular application window for GATE 2025 closed on October 3. During the regular period, the fee was ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹1,800 for all others.

A candidate can select up to two papers while applying for the examination. These are the documents required-

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph taken as per the specifications mentioned in the information brochure of the test

A high-quality image of the candidate’s signature, as mentioned in the information bulletin.

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format, if applicable.

Valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The exam is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16. The exam will be held in two shifts on all days. The detailed schedule for the examination and admit cards will be issued later.

Those who have a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities can apply for the exam. Those currently in the third year or above in their undergraduate programmes are also eligible to apply.

Professional certifications approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC that are equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees are also accepted

GATE 2025: Apply here.