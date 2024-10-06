GATE 2025 registration ends tomorrow, apply with late fee at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025: The online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will close tomorrow. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms along with the late fee up to 11:59 pm on October 7 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The regular application window for GATE 2025 closed on October 3. GATE 2025 registration with late fee ends tomorrow, October 7 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application fee during the extended window is ₹1,400 for SC, ST, PwD and female candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹2,300.

The application fee during the regular window was ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹1,800 for all others.

A candidate can apply for a maximum of two test papers.

The aptitude test will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16. The exam will be held in two shifts on all days.

The paper-wise schedule and admit cards will be released later.

The minimum educational qualification requirement to apply for GATE 2025 is a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities. Those currently in the third year or above in their undergraduate programmes are also eligible to apply.

Professional certifications approved by MoE, AICTE, UGC, or UPSC that are equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning degrees are also accepted

GATE 2025 registration: Documents required

A high-quality image of the candidate’s photograph, as per the requirements mentioned in the information bulletin.

A high-quality image of the candidate’s signature, as mentioned in the information bulletin.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in PDF format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

