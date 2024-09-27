GATE 2025: Registration date without late fee extended till October 3, apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has extended the GATE 2025 registration date. The last date to apply without late fee has been extended till October 3, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025: Registration date without late fee extended till October 3

The official website reads, “Due to several requests from applicants, closing date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) of GATE 2025 is extended upto 11:59 PM, 3rd October 2024 (Thursday).”

GATE 2025: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Now fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon on all exam dates. There will be 30 test papers, and the test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type.

The application fee is ₹900 for Female/ST/SC/PwD category candidates for the regular period per test paper. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹1800/- for the regular period per test paper. Payments must be made online using net banking/ debit card/ credit card/ UPI etc. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.