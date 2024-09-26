SSC MTS 2024 Admit Card: SSC KKR releases important notice for candidates at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, details here

Staff Selection Commission (Karnataka Kerala Region) has released an important notice for candidates. The official notice can be checked on the official website of SSC KKR at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. SSC MTS 2024 Admit Card: SSC KKR releases important notice for candidates (Santosh Kumar )

As per the official notice, the Commission has rescheduled the SSC MTS 2024 exam dates for a few candidates from the region due to administrative reasons. The reasons were not shared on the notice.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live Updates

Further, the Commission has also cancelled the candidature of some candidates after it found that their application photos matched those of other candidates.

The official notice reads, “In case of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, it has been noted that a few candidates’ application photos are matching with those of other candidates. Thus, considering such applications as duplicate applications the candidature of those candidates have been cancelled in accordance with Pt 25 (i) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 notification.”

The SSC MTS admit card 2024 for the Karnataka Kerala region has been released and is available on the website.

However, the Commission has requested that candidates who have applied for the examination check their application and examination status before downloading their admit cards.

SSC MTS 2024 Admit Card: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the written test can download it by following the steps given below.