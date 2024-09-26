SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Eastern region admit cards out, direct link here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 Live: The Eastern region of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination. With the test scheduled to begin on September 30, the remaining three regions – Northern, Southern and Karnataka-Kerala – are expected to release the SSC MTS admit card soon. ...Read More

SSC MTS admit cards for the other five regions – Madhya Pradesh, Central, Western, Northwestern, and Northeast – were released previously.

SSC MTS admit card, Northern region: Not released

SSC MTS admit card, Eastern region: Direct link

SSC MTS admit card, Southern region: Not released

SSC MTS admit card, Karnataka-Kerala region: Not released

SSC MTS admit card, Madhya Pradesh region: Direct link

SSC MTS admit card, Central region: Direct link

SSC MTS admit card, Western region: Direct link

SSC MTS admit card, Northwestern region: Direct link

SSC MTS admit card, Northeastern region: Direct link

The commission is conducting this recruitment exam for 9,583 vacancies – 6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar.

The exam will begin on September 30 and end on November 14. The computer-based examination (CBE) will be divided into two mandatory sessions which will take place on the same exam day. The duration of each session will be 45 minutes.

Questions will be objective-type and have multiple choices. There will be negative mark (-1) for incorrect answers only in the second session.

Follow this live blog for latest updates on SSC MTS admit card.