Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JNVST 2024: Navodaya Class 6 entrance exam registration ends today, apply at navodaya.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 07, 2024 12:15 PM IST

JNVST 2024: Application forms can be submitted on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2024: The re-extended application window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2024) for Class 6 admissions will close today, October 7. Application forms can be submitted on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2024: Last date to apply today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
JNVST 2024: Last date to apply today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application deadline has been extended twice. Originally, the last date to apply for JNVST Class 6 2024 was September 16, which was first extended to September 23 and them to October 7.

JNVST 2024: Documents required to apply

  1. Photo of the candidate
  2. Signature of the candidate and his/her parent
  3. Aadhar details./recidense certificate

A certificate verified by the headmaster of the current school (the school where the student studied until Class 5) mentioning the details of the candidate.

Those who were born on or after May 1, 2013, and on or before July 31, 2015, are eligible to apply for JNVST 2024 for Class 6 admission.

JNVST 2024 will be held in two phases – on January 18 and April 12, 2025.

The January 18 exam will be held in these regions-

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley and Tawang districts)
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Goa
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts)
  • Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II and Samba)
  • Jharkhand
  • Kerala
  • Karnataka
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Manipur
  • Orissa
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tripura
  • Telangana
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • West Bengal (except Darjeeling)
  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  • Chandigarh
  • Dadar & Nagar Haveli
  • Daman and Diu
  • Delhi
  • Lakshadweep
  • Pudducherry.

On April 12, the test will take place in the following places:

  • Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba)
  • Meghalaya
  • Mizoram
  • Nagaland
  • Sikkim
  • Dibang Valley and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh
  • Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh
  • Darjeeling district of West Bengal,
  • Leh & Kargil districts of Ladakh.

For more details about the examination, candidates can check the information bulletin.

JNVST 2024: Direct link to apply

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On