JNVST 2024: Navodaya Class 6 entrance exam registration ends today, apply at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2024: The re-extended application window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2024) for Class 6 admissions will close today, October 7. Application forms can be submitted on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2024: Last date to apply today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The application deadline has been extended twice. Originally, the last date to apply for JNVST Class 6 2024 was September 16, which was first extended to September 23 and them to October 7.

JNVST 2024: Documents required to apply

Photo of the candidate Signature of the candidate and his/her parent Aadhar details./recidense certificate

A certificate verified by the headmaster of the current school (the school where the student studied until Class 5) mentioning the details of the candidate.

Those who were born on or after May 1, 2013, and on or before July 31, 2015, are eligible to apply for JNVST 2024 for Class 6 admission.

JNVST 2024 will be held in two phases – on January 18 and April 12, 2025.

The January 18 exam will be held in these regions-

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley and Tawang districts)

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts)

Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II and Samba)

Jharkhand

Kerala

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Manipur

Orissa

Punjab

Rajasthan

Tripura

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

West Bengal (except Darjeeling)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Chandigarh

Dadar & Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Delhi

Lakshadweep

Pudducherry.

On April 12, the test will take place in the following places:

Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba)

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

Sikkim

Dibang Valley and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh

Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh

Darjeeling district of West Bengal,

Leh & Kargil districts of Ladakh.

For more details about the examination, candidates can check the information bulletin.

