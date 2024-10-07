JNVST 2024: Navodaya Class 6 entrance exam registration ends today, apply at navodaya.gov.in
JNVST 2024: Application forms can be submitted on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), navodaya.gov.in.
JNVST 2024: The re-extended application window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2024) for Class 6 admissions will close today, October 7. Application forms can be submitted on the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), navodaya.gov.in.
The application deadline has been extended twice. Originally, the last date to apply for JNVST Class 6 2024 was September 16, which was first extended to September 23 and them to October 7.
JNVST 2024: Documents required to apply
- Photo of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate and his/her parent
- Aadhar details./recidense certificate
A certificate verified by the headmaster of the current school (the school where the student studied until Class 5) mentioning the details of the candidate.
Those who were born on or after May 1, 2013, and on or before July 31, 2015, are eligible to apply for JNVST 2024 for Class 6 admission.
JNVST 2024 will be held in two phases – on January 18 and April 12, 2025.
The January 18 exam will be held in these regions-
- Andhra Pradesh
- Assam
- Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley and Tawang districts)
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Goa
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts)
- Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II and Samba)
- Jharkhand
- Kerala
- Karnataka
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Manipur
- Orissa
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tripura
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal (except Darjeeling)
- Andaman & Nicobar Islands
- Chandigarh
- Dadar & Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Lakshadweep
- Pudducherry.
On April 12, the test will take place in the following places:
- Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II & Samba)
- Meghalaya
- Mizoram
- Nagaland
- Sikkim
- Dibang Valley and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh
- Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh
- Darjeeling district of West Bengal,
- Leh & Kargil districts of Ladakh.
For more details about the examination, candidates can check the information bulletin.
JNVST 2024: Direct link to apply
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News