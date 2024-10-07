Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Apply for 23820 posts from today at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024: The Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan will start the online registration process for Safai Karamchari recruitment 2024 today, October 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the department's website, lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in and on the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Registration begins today (Official website, screenshot)

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 23,820 vacancies. The application deadline is November 6.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari recruitment 2024: Important dates

Opening date of application window: October 7, 2024

Closing date of online application window: November 6, 2024

Application form correction window: November 11 to November 25, 2024

To apply for these vacancies, candidates should be at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old on January 1, 2025. Candidates should be residents of Rajasthan. There is no educational qualification requirement.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari recruitment 2024: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through a lottery. Eligible candidates will be selected category-wise using online software developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.

The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates and it is ₹400 for reserved and PwD category candidates.

The fee for making corrections is ₹100.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Go to the official website of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the recruitment tab.

Now click on the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 application link available on the home page.

Register to get your login credentials.

Use the credentials to log in to your account and access the application form.

Fill the application form.

Upload documents and make the payment of the application fee.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the department.

Here is the detailed notification.