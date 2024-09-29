Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Registration for 23820 posts begins on October 7 at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in

The Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan, has invited applications for Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Department, lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 23820 posts in the organization. Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 registration begins on October 7

The registration process will begin on October 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 7, 2024

Closing date of application: November 6, 2024

Correction window: November 11 to November 25, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years as on 1.1.2025.

Selection Process

The selection for the Safai Karamchari posts will be done through a lottery process. Out of the applications received, eligible candidates will be selected category-wise using online software developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹600/—for General candidates and ₹400/—for reserved categories and disabled persons. Payment should be made online.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.