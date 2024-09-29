Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024: Registration for 23820 posts begins on October 7 at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in
Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan will recruit for Safai Karamchari posts. Check details here.
The Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan, has invited applications for Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Department, lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 23820 posts in the organization.
The registration process will begin on October 7, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: October 7, 2024
- Closing date of application: November 6, 2024
- Correction window: November 11 to November 25, 2024
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years as on 1.1.2025.
Selection Process
The selection for the Safai Karamchari posts will be done through a lottery process. Out of the applications received, eligible candidates will be selected category-wise using online software developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹600/—for General candidates and ₹400/—for reserved categories and disabled persons. Payment should be made online.
How to Apply
To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.
- Now click on Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the registration details and click on submit.
- Once done, login to the account.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Detailed Notification Here
