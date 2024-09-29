PSB SO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 213 posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in, link here

Punjab & Sind Bank will close the registration process for Specialist Officer posts on September 29, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 213 posts in the organisation. PSB SO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 213 posts, link here

The registration process was started on August 31, 2024. To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

PSB SO Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on PSB SO Recruitment 2024 link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is ₹100/—+ applicable taxes + payment gateway charges, and for General/ EWS and OBC category candidates, it is ₹850/—+ applicable taxes + payment gateway charges. The candidate will have to bear the bank transaction charges for online payment of application fees/ intimation charges.

The selection process will comprise a written test, shortlisting and personal interview. The written exam will comprise of questions from the English language, general awareness and professional knowledge. The total number of questions will be 100, and the maximum mark is 100. The exam duration is 105 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.