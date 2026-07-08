Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026 LOC submission date. The official notice regarding the same can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the LOC for regular candidates is till tomorrow, July 9, 2026. CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam 2026: LOC submission date extended till tomorrow, notice available at cbse.gov.in (Handout)

The official notice reads, "The CBSE had through Circular dated 30.06.2026 informed schools regarding submission of List of Candidates (LOC) for regular candidates for Supplementary examinations-2026. To ensure that all concerned are able to submit their candidature, the last date for submission of LOC by schools is extended till July 9, 2026."

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The fee for submission of form is ₹320/- per subject for schools in India, ₹1100/- per subject for schools in Nepal and ₹2200/- per subject for schools outside India. The fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

When is CBSE Class 12 Supply Exam? The supplementary examination will be held on July 28, 2026. The exam will be conducted based on the syllabus prescribed for the Board examinations for session 2025-26, which is available on the website. The Improvement of Performance can only be done in one subject already appeared for in the Main examination.

Consolidated mark sheet will be issued only to the students whose result was declared COMPARTMENT in Board's Examinations2026 and who will be declared Pass in Supplementary Examinations-2026.

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Eligibility to appear for supply exam 1. Students who have appeared under the category 'private' in full 5 or 6 subjects in the Board's examination 2026 and result declared as Compartment are eligible to apply only in one or two subjects in which they were placed in compartment.

2. Students who appeared under the category "Private" in Board's Examinations, 2026, with 6 subjects and declared PASS but could not clear one subject, are eligible to apply for the failed subject under the Improvement of the Performance category only in the subjects whose examinations will be conducted.

3. Students who appeared in Board's Examinations, 2025 and result declared as COMPARTMENT, again placed in "COMPARTMENT category at the 1st chance in Compartment Examination 2025, and yet again in 2nd chance Compartment Examination with Board examinations 2026 are eligible to apply.

Official Notice Here