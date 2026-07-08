State Bank of India will close the registration process for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts in the organisation. SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 1500 posts at sbi.co.in, know when is prelims exam (Bloomberg)

Graduates in any discipline can apply for the posts. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2026 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2005 and not earlier than 02.04.1996 (both days inclusive).

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Soon after completing the registration process, the Bank will issue the prelims hall ticket for shortlisted candidates. The preliminary exam call letters will be released on second/third week of July 2026 onwards.

The preliminary exam will be held in August 2026. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 objective questions of 100 marks. The exam will be held in online mode. The duration of the exam will be one hour. The question paper will be divided into 3 sections- English Language will have 40 questions, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will have 30 questions each.

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Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off in preliminary examination.

Bank will arrange pre-examination training (PET) in online mode for SC/ ST/ OBC / PwBD candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. All eligible candidates who opt for and wish to avail of Pre-Examination Training (PET) should fill in the relevant column in the on-line application. Candidates opting for Pre-Examination Training should login for training from Bank’s website by entering their registration number and date of birth. Intimation regarding schedule of Pre-Examination Training will be shared with the candidates through their registered email and SMS. No hard copies will be sent.

The application fee is ₹750/- for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Direct link to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2026

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of SBI.

2. Click on current opening link and a new page will open.

3. Enter the SBI PO apply online link.

4. A new page will open and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.