The British Council has announced the South Asia TeachingEnglish Online Conference 2026. The conference will be held from July 23 to July 25, 2026. British Council launches South Asia TeachingEnglish Online Conference 2026 for English educators

The conference is a 3 day event that will convene educators, researchers and teacher educators from across the region to examine questions facing education today like how can schools equip learners with the creativity, adaptability and communication skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex world?

As per a press statement issued by the Council, the conference will bring together leading voices from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to explore the role of creativity as a catalyst for deeper learning. Discussions will examine how multilingual classrooms can become more inclusive, how learner voice can be strengthened through innovative pedagogies, and how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, can be harnessed to enhance rather than replace human-centred teaching.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director, British Council India said, "Creativity plays a vital role in helping learners develop the communication, collaboration and critical-thinking skills they need to succeed in today's world. Through the South Asia TeachingEnglish Online Conference 2026, we are bringing together outstanding educators and teacher educators from across the region to share practical ideas, research-informed approaches and classroom strategies that teachers can adapt to their own contexts. We are delighted to offer this free professional development opportunity and look forward to welcoming educators."

The conference will have practitioner-led discussions and classroom case studies. The participants will gain insight into how educators across South Asia are responding to shared challenges with locally relevant solutions. The programme will spotlight practical approaches that are helping teachers create more engaging learning environments, encourage meaningful participation and expand opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds, as per the press statement.