Boost Your Brainpower: Harvard's top 5 superfoods for student success

If you are a student, you must be looking for ways to improve your focus, memory, and concentration on a daily basis. The foods you eat can play an important role in supporting your brain health. Want better focus while studying? Harvard University recommends top 5 superfoods

Experts from Harvard University have highlighted several nutrient-rich superfoods that may help keep your brain sharp, enhance cognitive function, and support long-term brain health, making them a smart addition to every student's diet. The list is shared below.

1. Green, leafy vegetables: Leafy greens such as kale, spinach, collards, and broccoli are rich in brain-healthy nutrients like vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene. As per research, these plant-based foods may help slow cognitive decline.

AI Is Reshaping Classrooms. Are India's teachers getting the support they need?

2. Fatty fish: With abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish has been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloid - the protein that forms damaging clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease. Try to eat fish at least twice a week, but choose varieties that are low in mercury, such as salmon, cod, canned light tuna, and pollack.

3. Berries: Berries are a natural source to keep your brain health better. Having flavonoids, which are the natural plant pigments that give them hues, is also helpful in improving memory. A study done by researchers at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital found that women who consumed two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries each week delayed memory decline by up to 2.5 years.

Beyond Rankings: What truly builds world-class universities | By BITS Pilani VC V. Ramgopal Rao

4. Tea, coffee: According to new research, caffeine might help solidify new memories. Investigators at Johns Hopkins University asked participants to study a series of images and then take either a placebo or a 200-milligram caffeine tablet. More members of the caffeine group correctly identified the images the following day.

5. Walnuts: Everyone knows that walnuts are a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which has been linked to lower blood pressure and cleaner arteries. That's good for both the heart and brain. Consuming walnuts daily has improved cognitive test scores, according to a study from UCLA.

UK-India emerging tech partnership: Why it matters in 2026?

While these foods can support overall brain health, experts at Harvard University emphasise that they work best as part of a balanced lifestyle rather than as a quick fix. Along with eating a nutritious diet, students should prioritise adequate sleep, regular physical activity, hydration, and effective study habits to stay focused and perform at their best during exams.