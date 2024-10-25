RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised for ALP, RPF-SI, Technician, JE, CMA & Metallurgical Supervisor posts, notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards has revised the RRB Exam Dates 2024 for ALP, RPF-SI, Technician, JE, CMA & Metallurgical Supervisor posts. The revised exam dates notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised for ALP, RPF-SI, Technician, JE & other posts

Due to administrative reasons, the exam dates for CEN 01/2024 (ALP), CEN 01/2024 (RPF—SI), CEN 02/2024 (Technician), and CEN 03/2024 (JE, CMA & Metallurgical Supervisor) have been revised.

AIBE 19 exam postponed, registration process extended till October 28 at allindiabarexamination.com

According to the official notice, the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT exam dates have not been changed and will be held from November 25 to November 29, 2024.

The CEN 01/2024 (RPF—SI) examination dates have been revised and will now be held from December 2 to December 12, 2024.

SSC CPO 2024 final answer key, marks out for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, link here

Similarly, the CEN 02/2024 (Technician) exam dates have been revised and will be conducted from December 18 to December 29, 2024, and the CEN 03/2024 (JE, CMA & Metallurgical Supervisor) exam will be held from December 13 to December 17, 2024.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on the official websites of all RRBs 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CENs. The e-call letters can be downloaded from the official website 4 days prior to the exam dates mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre before entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are again advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry at the examination centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.