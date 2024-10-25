AIBE 19 exam postponed, registration process extended till October 28 at allindiabarexamination.com

Bar Council of India, BCI has postponed the AIBE 19 examination. The All India Bar Examination XIX which was scheduled for November 24 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BCI AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 exam postponed, registration process extended till October 28

As per the official notice, the AIBE 19 examination will now be held on December 1, 2024.

SSC CPO 2024 final answer key, marks out for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, link here

Along with the postponement of the examination, the registration dates have also been extended. The registration process will get over on October 28, 2024 and the last date of payment of application fee through online mode is October 29, 2024.

The correction window will close on October 30 and admit card will be released on November 23, 2024.

The official website reads, “As per the official website, only LL.B students (3 year or 5 year) who have passed out of BCI recognised Universities or approved Colleges (who may or may not have procured their degrees and may or may not have been enrolled or having once been enrolled had surrendered their enrolment), and/ or who are final year, final semester LL.B students, without any backlogs, are eligible to apply for AIBE.”

AIBE 19 exam: How to apply

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIBE at llindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 19 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCI AIBE.