AP DSC Notification 2024: Where to check mega DSC recruitment notification when released

AP DSC Notification 2024: The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the official notification for teacher recruitment soon. Once released, candidates can check the AP DSC notification ('mega DSC notification') on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

As per reports, the AP mega DSC notification was expected on November 6. However, as of now, it has not been released.

It should also be mentioned here that the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in, is not working.

The official website previously showed that the notification will be released soon.

According to HT Telugu, the DSC notification will be for 16,347 posts. This includes 6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 School Assistants (SA), 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

Candidates should wait for the official notification to confirm the number of vacancies, registration dates, eligibility, application process, and selection criteria.

About AP TET result

The school education department announced the APTET July exam result on November 4. A total of 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,87,256 or 50.79 per cent candidates passed.

Sharing the result on X, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that, as promised, the government will release the mega DSC notification soon.

