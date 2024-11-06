AP DSC Notification 2024 Live: Mega DSC notification expected today at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Notification 2024 Live: The official website for AP DSC 2024 recruitment is apdsc.apcfss.in (Screenshot)

AP DSC Notification 2024 Live: The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the official notification for teacher recruitment today. Once released, candidates can check the AP DSC notification (which is being called the ‘mega DSC notification’) on the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in. ...Read More

The AP DSC notification will be released on November 6, HT Telugu had previously reported, citing official sources.

According to the report, the DSC notification will be for 16,347 posts. This includes 6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 School Assistants (SA), 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

Candidates should wait for the official notification for confirmation about the number of vacancies, registration dates, eligibility, application process and selection criteria.

The result of the APTET July exam was announced on November 4. This time, 368661 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 187256 or 50.79 per cent candidates passed. Announcing the result, AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that as promised, the government will release the mega DSC notification soon.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on AP DSC notification.