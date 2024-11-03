AP DSC Recruitment 2024: Website launched, notification soon at apdsc.apcfss.in

AP DSC Recruitment 2024: The District Selection Committee (DSC) of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will issue the notification for teacher recruitment soon. The official website has been launched. Candidates will get the details in due course of time at apdsc.apcfss.in. The official website for AP DSC 2024 recruitment is apdsc.apcfss.in (Screenshot)

The AP DSC notification will be released on November 6, HT Telugu has reported, citing official sources.

According to the report, 16,347 posts will be filled through AP DSC 2024. This includes 6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 7,725 School Assistants (SA), 1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), 52 principals, and 132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs).

However, candidates should wait for the official notification for confirmation about the number of vacancies, registration dates, eligibility, application process and selection criteria.

AP TET result expected before DSC notification

Ahead of the AP DSC recruitment notification, the Andhra Pradesh School Education is expected to announce the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET July 2024 results).

In the exam notification, the department mentioned that the results will be announced on November 2. However, the result has not been announced yet.

Local media reports stated that the result declaration has been postponed to November 4 due to a delay in the release of the final answer keys.

How to check AP TET result 2024 when declared

Go to aptet.apcfss.in Open the TET result link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and download the AP TET result. Save a copy of the marks memo for later use.

As per HT Telugu, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh will announce the TET results. After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks memos at aptet.apcfss.in.

A total of 4,27,300 people applied for AP TET in July 2024, of whom 3,68,661 candidates appeared, according to the report.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for the DSC recruitment and AP TET result.