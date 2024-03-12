AP DSC 2024: Dates of teacher recruitment examinations revised, check new schedule, admit card details here

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has revised the dates for the AP District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment exam for various categories, postponing it from March 15th to March 30th, across the state. AP DSC 2024 dates revised: Check new schedule and admit card details.(HT File)

Reports are rife that the latest change has been made following a High Court Ruling in response to a petition seeking for additional time to prepare for the examination. The court, in its verdict, called for a minimum of four weeks between the AP TET and AP DSC 2024 exams, thereby eventually postponing it.

With the change in time, the education department is expected to release new admit cards to candidates who applied for the exam, tentatively by March 25. The admit card would include important information like the candidate's name and roll number, exam date and time, examination venue, and more.

As per the revised timetable, the examination will begin on March 30, 2024, and conclude on April 30, 2024. Following is a detailed revised schedule of the AP DSC 2024.

To download the admit card, candidates can go through the following steps:

Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP DSC Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examinations are being held for 6100 Teacher posts across the state. Out of 6100 posts, 2280 vacancies are for SGT, 2299 for School Assistant, 1264 for TGT, and 215 for PGT.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates concerning the AP DSC 2024 exams.

