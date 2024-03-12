CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 14-15 exams released, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) scheduled for March 14 and 15. Candidates can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 14-15 exams released (pgcuet.samarth.ac.in)

The CUET PG exam started on March 11 and admit cards for exams up to March 13 were issued previously. The test will continue till March 28 and hall tickets of the remaining days will be released in due course

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 14 th & 15th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 14 th & 15 th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently,” the NTA notice reads.

To download the admit cards, candidates have to use the following information:

Application number Date of birth.

Candidates should check the details mentioned on it (name, photo, signature, subjects applied for, exam date and time, exam centre name and address, etc.) carefully and ensure all are in the proper order. Errors should be reported immediately through the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or via email at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

They should also read the exam day guidelines carefully and follow those.

How to download CUET PG admit card 2024

Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Open the admit card download tab. Enter application number, date of birth and login. Check and download the admit card.

CUET PG admit card direct link

CUET PG admit card: Important points

CUET PG admit cards are provisional, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit cards will not be sent by post.

Candidate should not mutilate the admit card or change any information mentioned on it.

Preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

For further details related to the exam, visit the NTA website: nta.ac.in and the CUET PG website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.