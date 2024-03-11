CUET PG 2024 begins; admit card link, schedule, exam day instructions

The National Testing Agency on Monday started the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUETA PG 2024. The exam will continue till March 28 and admit cards for exams up to March 13 have been released. Hall tickets for the remaining exams will be released in due course of time on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This year, the exam is being held in three shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second one is from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm and the third shift is from 4:30 to 6:15 pm.

Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit cards. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the gate closing time. In addition to exam centre details and paper timings, the admit card also contains important guidelines for the exam day, which candidates must follow before, during and after the examination.

Download CUET PG admit cards

After the CUET PG exam is over, the NTA will release provisional answer keys of all subjects and display candidates' responses and question papers.

Objections will be invited from candidates on payment of a fee for each question and it will be reviewed by subject experts.

If objections are found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

CUET PG result will be prepared and declared using the final answer key.