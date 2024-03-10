CUET PG admit card 2024 for March 14-28 exams awaited

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards or hall tickets for the remaining exam days of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 in due course of time. Candidates can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, when issued. CUET PG admit card 2024 for March 14-28 exams expected soon (PTI/For representation)

Admit cards for exams up to March 13 have been released and in the latest notification, NTA said that “Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 12th & 13th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.” The exam is scheduled to end on March 28 and the agency is issuing hall tickets in phases.

To access hall tickets, candidates need to login to the exam website with the application number and date of birth.

How to download CUET PG admit card 2024

Go to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and open the admit card download link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Check and download the admit card.

In admit cards, candidates can check the address of the exam centre, paper timing, reporting time, roll number and other information related to the examination.

It is advisable that they check and verify that the personal information, subject combination, paper date and time, etc. have been printed correctly. In the case of any error, it should be reported to the NTA using the helpline for CUET PG: 011 4075 9000. They can also write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in