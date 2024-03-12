JPSC Prelims admit card 2024 today on jpsc.gov.in, details here

JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will release admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (JPSC CCE Prelims 2024) today, March 12. Candidates who have applied for the examination will get their admit cards on the official website of the commission, jpsc.gov.in. JPSC CCE Prelims admit card today, download from jpsc.gov.in

JPSC CCE Prelims 2024 is scheduled for March 17. In the first shift, the General Studies paper 1 exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm. The General Studies paper 2 exam will take place between 2 pm and 4 pm.

If a candidate faces any difficulties while downloading the admit card, s/he can contact the commission at +919431301419 /+919431301636/+918956622450 till March 16. The facility will be available between 11 am and 5 pm and on working days.

Ahead of admit cards, the commission has released exam city information to the registered candidates. They can check it through the link given on the JPSC website.

JPSC has instructed candidates to bring the following on the exam day:

Printout of the admit card.

Four color, self-attested, passport-size photographs. Photos should be same as the one used in the application form.

A valid photo ID card.

The commission has asked candidates to read the instructions given on admit cards and the OMR response sheets carefully before attempting the papers. Only blue and black ballpoint pens are allowed in the examination, and candidates have to bring these to the exam venue.

Mobile phones and all other electronic gadgets are prohibited within the premises of the exam venue, the commission said. Other items banned during the exam include:

Bags Books Food items Paper Valuables and any kind of weapon.

Candidates are expected to reach the allotted exam venue at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination, JPSC said in the notice.

For more details, click here.