JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 registration begins from Feb 1, notice here
JPSC invites applications for the Combined Civil Services Exam-2023, with 342 vacancies.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. The application process will commence on February 1 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 29. Candidates can submit the examination fee by March 1. The JPSC Preliminary exam is scheduled to commence on March 17, 2024.
JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 342 vacancies.
JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 35 years.
JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 applictaion fee: The application fee for candidates from the unreserved, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories is Rs. 100, while the reserved category candidates must pay Rs. 50.
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Online Application tab
Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link
Register f and proceed with the application process
Upload the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Take a printout for future reference