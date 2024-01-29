 JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 registration begins from Feb 1, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 registration begins from Feb 1, notice here

JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 registration begins from Feb 1, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 29, 2024 12:34 PM IST

JPSC invites applications for the Combined Civil Services Exam-2023, with 342 vacancies.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. The application process will commence on February 1 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 29. Candidates can submit the examination fee by March 1. The JPSC Preliminary exam is scheduled to commence on March 17, 2024.

JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 342 vacancies.

JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 35 years.

JPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 applictaion fee: The application fee for candidates from the unreserved, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories is Rs. 100, while the reserved category candidates must pay Rs. 50.

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Online Application tab

Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link

Register f and proceed with the application process

Upload the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take a printout for future reference

