JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023: Registration for 342 posts, link here
JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023 registration begins for 342 posts. Direct link to apply is given here.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023 on February 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Civil Services Eam can do it through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till February 29, 2024.
This recruitment drive will fill up 342 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Deputy Collector: 207 posts
- Police Sub-Inspector: 35 posts
- State Tax Officer: 56 posts
- Assistant Registrar: 8 posts
- Labor Superintendent: 14 posts
- District Coordinator: 1 post
- Prison Superintendent: 2 posts
- Jharkhand Education Service Category-2: 10 posts
- Inspector product: 3 posts
- Probation Officer: 6 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
The application fee for UR/ EWS/ EBC (Schedule I)/ BC (Schedule II) Category candidates is ₹100/- + bank charges and for SC/ ST category candidates, the application fee is ₹50 + bank charges. The payment can be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ wallet/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JPSC.