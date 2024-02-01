 JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023: Registration for 342 posts, link here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023: Registration for 342 posts, link here

JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023: Registration for 342 posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 01, 2024 04:39 PM IST

JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023 registration begins for 342 posts. Direct link to apply is given here.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023 on February 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Civil Services Eam can do it through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till February 29, 2024.




This recruitment drive will fill up 342 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Collector: 207 posts
  • Police Sub-Inspector: 35 posts
  • State Tax Officer: 56 posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 8 posts
  • Labor Superintendent: 14 posts
  • District Coordinator: 1 post
  • Prison Superintendent: 2 posts
  • Jharkhand Education Service Category-2: 10 posts
  • Inspector product: 3 posts
  • Probation Officer: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee for UR/ EWS/ EBC (Schedule I)/ BC (Schedule II) Category candidates is 100/- + bank charges and for SC/ ST category candidates, the application fee is 50 + bank charges. The payment can be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ wallet/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JPSC.

Direct link to apply

Detailed Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
