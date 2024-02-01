Jharkhand Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023 on February 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Civil Services Eam can do it through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till February 29, 2024. JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023: Registration for 342 posts, link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 342 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector: 207 posts

Police Sub-Inspector: 35 posts

State Tax Officer: 56 posts

Assistant Registrar: 8 posts

Labor Superintendent: 14 posts

District Coordinator: 1 post

Prison Superintendent: 2 posts

Jharkhand Education Service Category-2: 10 posts

Inspector product: 3 posts

Probation Officer: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fee for UR/ EWS/ EBC (Schedule I)/ BC (Schedule II) Category candidates is ₹100/- + bank charges and for SC/ ST category candidates, the application fee is ₹50 + bank charges. The payment can be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ wallet/ UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JPSC.

Direct link to apply

Detailed Notification here