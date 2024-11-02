AP TET Result 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET results today at aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2024 will be declared today, November 2. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check AP TET results on the official website of the School Education Department, aptet.apcfss.in. The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will also issue pass certificates to the selected candidates, which will be valid for a lifetime....Read More

The AP TET examination was held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Papers were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm – on all exam days.

The exam was previously scheduled for August 5 to 20, but it was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

The final answer keys of AP TET 2024 for all papers have been released.

After releasing provisional answer keys in phases, the department invited objections from candidates. The board then reviewed the objections and prepared the final answer keys.

AP TET result 2024: How to check

Open the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Go to the result page. The link will be displayed on the home page.

Provide the requested login information.

Submit and check your result.

Download the marks memo and save a copy.

To pass the examination, open category candidates need 60 per cent marks. Pass marks are 50 per cent for BC category candidates. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently abled (PH) candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on AP TET results-