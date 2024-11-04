AP TET Result 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET results expected today at aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET Result 2024 Live: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET July 2024 exam results today, November 4. Originally, the result announcement was planned for November 2 but it has been rescheduled. As per local media reports, the AP TET result announcement has been postponed due to a delay in the release of the final answer key. Once declared, candidates can check the AP TET result 2024 on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. ...Read More

As per HT Telugu, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh will announce the TET results. A total of 4,27,300 candidates applied for AP TET July exam, of whom 3,68,661 candidates appeared, according to the report.

The report further added that the AP DSC recruitment notification will be released on November 6.

Here is the direct link to the AP TET result official website

The result will be shared through candidate login in the form of marks memos. The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will also issue pass certificates to the selected candidates. The pass certificate will be valid for a lifetime.

The test was held on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. Papers were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm – on all exam days.

The exam was originally scheduled for August 5 to 20, but it was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

Ahead of result announcement, the department released final answer keys of AP TET 2024 for all papers.

AP TET result 2024: How to check scores

Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The link will be displayed on the home page. Open it.

Provide your login credentials.

Submit and check your result.

AP TET pass marks are 60 per cent for open category candidates, 50 per cent for BC category candidates and for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently abled (PH) candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent.

Check live updates on AP TET result 2024 below.