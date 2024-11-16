IIT Delhi tops the list among 10 institutes in India for most employable graduates | Survey

Apart from finding the right college to pursue education, it is equally important for students to also find their place in the job market, i.e. be employed. At a time when it is difficult for students to be recruited, students need to narrow down and find out the latest trends in the job market. The report also reveals that employers are increasingly prioritising adaptability and work experience or internships when evaluating candidates to be selected for a particular job role. (Agency File Photo)

As per the Global Employability University Rankings (GEURS) 2025, produced by data from French consultancy Emerging and published with Times Higher Education (THE), employers want graduates who have undertaken some form of work experience.

The report which evaluates universities on the basis of creating the most employable graduates according to recruiters, has ranked 10 varieties from the country in the list.

Among them, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has topped the list. The following are the other institutes mentioned in the list.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Rank 28

Indian Institute of Science - Rank 47

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT) - Rank 60

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Rank 141

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Rank 160

Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Rank 214

University of Delhi - Rank 219

Amity University - Rank 225

Anna University - Rank 237

Bangalore University - Rank 249

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology and Stanford University have grabbed the top 3 positions in the list of the 250 universities that are ranked.

Although other factors continue to play a significant role, the report mentions that graduate skills, or digital mindset, work experience is emerging as exceptionally influential in employer assessments.

