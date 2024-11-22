New Zealand brings in changes in Post Study Work Visa, here's what you need to know

Studying abroad is a dream come true for many students who aspire to pursue their higher education at the best universities across the globe. With various changes being brought into the visa and immigration policies by countries like Canada, Australia, etc students are exploring their options. New Zealand introduced changes in its Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV), keeping in mind that students who complete a Master's degree following a Postgraduate Diploma do not lose eligibility for a PSWV(Unsplash)

Recently, New Zealand introduced changes in its Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV), keeping in mind that students who complete a Master's degree following a Postgraduate Diploma do not lose eligibility for a PSWV, according to the official website.

What are the changes:

According to the New Zealand government, students who studied a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) for 30 weeks and immediately progressed to a Master’s degree, but were not enrolled in the Masters for 30 weeks, are now eligible to apply for a Post Study Work visa (PSWV) based on their PGDip enrolment.

This change as per the government will give students more flexibility in their course of study and ensure they can remain eligible to work following their qualification.

“If a student has completed a qualification that is eligible for a PSWV then immediately completes a higher-level qualification (that is ineligible for PSWV, including because they did not study for the minimum duration), they will have 12 months from the end date of their student visa for the initial qualification to apply for a PSWV. If a student wants a 3-year PSWV, they would need to complete at least 30 weeks of full-time study in New Zealand, enrolled in the Master’s degree itself,” announced the government.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants who look forward to be eligible for the Post Study Work Visa must hold an eligible New Zealand qualification that has been studied full-time in New Zealand for the required minimum duration and apply within the required timeframe.

Apart from this, the following changes are being made to align the list of qualifications eligible for a PSWV:

PSWV applicants who qualify to teach at secondary school no longer require a Bachelor’s degree specialising in Science, Mathematics, Technology or Pacific Languages

Applicants who have completed graduate diplomas and meet the Teaching Council’s registration requirements are able to get a PSWV to work as a Primary or Intermediate school teacher

The New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6) with a strand in Mechanical Engineering has been added so Mechanical Engineering Technicians are eligible for a PSWV.

For more information, visit the official website of the New Zealand government.

