95% of higher education leaders back micro-credentials to prepare students for the workforce | Report

To enhance their career prospects, students hone their skills, which could be soft skills or technical (subject) skills. With the job market evolving at a faster pace, students looking forward to finding themselves employed need to be aware and in tune with the latest developments in their sector.

In such situations, a professional certificate can help students accelerate their chances of thriving in their respective fields. A professional certificate is an industry-recognized micro-credential designed to equip learners with the skills and knowledge necessary for specific jobs or industries.

According to the Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2024- India Edition, 95% of higher education leaders agree that micro-credentials prepare students for the workforce. The report as per Coursera is based on a survey of 180+ higher education leaders in India.

“Across India, higher education leaders recognize the critical role of micro-credentials in equipping graduates with the skills and knowledge for workforce success. Nearly all (98%) leaders offering micro-credentials agree that these credentials strengthen students’ long-term career outcomes,” says Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia-Pacific at Coursera.

Apart from the view of higher education leaders, 96% of the students in India agree that earning a Professional Certificate will help them stand out to employers and secure a job upon graduation, mentioned the report.

From the perspective of whether institutions feel a professional certificate can be beneficial for students, 96% of Indian higher education leaders agree that micro-credentials equip their institutions to meet employer demands for job-specific skills, like project management and data analysis. By offering micro-credentials, these institutions agree on the fact that they provide their students with the competencies today’s employers seek, making graduates job-ready.

The report also mentions the challenges faced where 26% of education leaders in India say uncertainty about the quality of micro-credentials posed their most significant challenge, among other barriers.

