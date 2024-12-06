TCS offers 15-day free career preparedness course, here's all you need to know

The job market is constantly evolving in tune with the latest developments in technology and trends. At such a time, students who are preparing to step into professional work, need to be equipped with with core employability skills that can help them set foot with confidence. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is providing students with a 15-day free digital certification course called the TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional.(Pixabay)

Graduates need to ensure that their communication skills, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy skills are in tune with what the job market demands for better chances of acing at their work.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is providing students with a 15-day free digital certification course called the TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional.

Also Read: Don’t let Australia's proposed cap on global students affect your study abroad plans, consider these 3 alternatives

About the course:

The career preparedness course aims to equip students with the much needed skills that are in demand from the job market so that they can put their best foot forward in their careers.

According to the official website, through this course, participants will learn more about:

Behavioural skills to build workplace camaraderie

Presentation and communication skills to create an impact

Create effective resumes that give strong profile visibility

Business etiquette appropriate in a corporate setting

Fundamentals of Accounting and IT

Concept of Artificial Intelligence

Also Read: IIM Mumbai & Jaro Education launches Executive MBA programme, details inside

The following are the 15 modules in the course:

Communication Skills

Presentation Skills

Soft Skills

Career Guidance Framework

Resume Writing

Group Discussion Skills

Interview Skills

Business Etiquette

Effective Email Writing

Telephone Etiquette

Accounting Fundamentals

IT Foundational Skills

Overview of Artificial Intelligence 1*(Source: NPTEL)

Overview of Artificial Intelligence 2*(Source: NPTEL)

Assessment

As per the official website, this course includes associated videos, case studies and self-paced eLearning content as the learning methods.

For more information, interested candidates can visit the official website.

Also Read: Delhi University invites applications for the Controller of Examination post. Who can apply?