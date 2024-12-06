TCS offers 15-day free career preparedness course, here's all you need to know
Graduates should ensure their communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy skills are in tune with the job market demands
The job market is constantly evolving in tune with the latest developments in technology and trends. At such a time, students who are preparing to step into professional work, need to be equipped with with core employability skills that can help them set foot with confidence.
Graduates need to ensure that their communication skills, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy skills are in tune with what the job market demands for better chances of acing at their work.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is providing students with a 15-day free digital certification course called the TCS iON Career Edge - Young Professional.
About the course:
The career preparedness course aims to equip students with the much needed skills that are in demand from the job market so that they can put their best foot forward in their careers.
According to the official website, through this course, participants will learn more about:
- Behavioural skills to build workplace camaraderie
- Presentation and communication skills to create an impact
- Create effective resumes that give strong profile visibility
- Business etiquette appropriate in a corporate setting
- Fundamentals of Accounting and IT
- Concept of Artificial Intelligence
The following are the 15 modules in the course:
- Communication Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Soft Skills
- Career Guidance Framework
- Resume Writing
- Group Discussion Skills
- Interview Skills
- Business Etiquette
- Effective Email Writing
- Telephone Etiquette
- Accounting Fundamentals
- IT Foundational Skills
- Overview of Artificial Intelligence 1*(Source: NPTEL)
- Overview of Artificial Intelligence 2*(Source: NPTEL)
- Assessment
As per the official website, this course includes associated videos, case studies and self-paced eLearning content as the learning methods.
For more information, interested candidates can visit the official website.
