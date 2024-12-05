IIM Mumbai & Jaro Education launches Executive MBA programme, details inside

IIM Mumbai in collaboration with Jaro Education, announced the launch of its two-year Executive MBA programme. Participants have the flexibility to complete the programme in two years or extend it up to five years. (HT File)

The Executive MBA programme aims to equip professionals with managerial expertise and a technical foundation. Participants will be involved in case studies, interactive seminars, and collaborative discussions during the programme.

“This Executive MBA programme represents a significant step forward in our mission to develop leaders who excel in business and contribute to society with integrity. We deliver academic excellence combined with strategic outreach to empower professionals in achieving their leadership aspirations,” said Dr Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai.

Also Read: IIM CAT 2024: Last day to challenge provisional key, objection window closes today at iimcat.ac.in; direct link here

About the programme:

The hybrid learning model aims to help the candidates with the flexibility of online sessions as well as the experience of in-person engagement.

Through the programme, participants can expect to be introduced to key business functional areas such as Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain Management, HR, and Sustainability Management.

Participants have the flexibility to complete the programme in two years or extend it up to five years. Customisable payment plans, including yearly or module-based options, are also available for the financial convenience of the candidates.

Participants will gain access to the IIM Mumbai alumni network through the programme, mentioned the press release.

Pedagogy:

Industry Speakers/Alumni Interaction

Case Study Simulation/Business Games

Capstone & Group Projects

Course Structure:

8 Modules

31 Course (16 Core + 15 Electives)

Capstone & Group Project

Two Campus Immersion Programme

Fee Details:

The total programme fee is INR 15,00,000/- (inclusive of taxes), with educational loan options available from leading banks for added financial flexibility.

Eligibility Criteria:

Executives, middle managers, and professionals/candidates are encouraged to apply.

A Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories]

Three years of relevant work experience in any business organization after graduation.

Applicants must have taken at least one of the examinations namely, CAT (Common Admission Test), OR GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test), OR GRE (Graduate Record Examinations) not earlier than 5 Years (for the academic year 2024-25 it is June 2019 onwards) to apply for the programs.

or The applicant must clear the IMAT (IIM Mumbai Admission Test) conducted by the IIM Mumbai (based on the CAT exam pattern).

Key Dates:

IMAT Exam: December 22, 2024

Application Closure Date: December 20, 2024

Programme Commencement: January 10, 2025

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: RPF SI admit card 2024 for December 9 exam today, where and how to check