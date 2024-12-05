RPF SI admit card 2024 for December 9 exam today, where and how to check

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination scheduled for December 9 today, December 5. RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: December 9 exam admit card today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates whose exam date is mentioned as December 9 on the city intimation slips have to download the RPF SI admit card by logging in to the website of RRBs they have applied under.

The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination is being held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

In pics: Candidates appear for RPF SI recruitment exam

RRBs are releasing admit card in phases, four days ahead of each exam day. Hall tickets for the December 2 and 3 examinations have already been released.

How to download RPF SI admit card 2024

Go to the official RRB website you have applied under Open the application link Login to your account Check and download the admit card.

The admit card will mention the exam date and time, centre address, reporting time and exam day instructions, among others.

Candidates must read and follow these instructions. They should reach the venue as per the reporting time and enter the exam hall before the gate closing time.

Candidates can bring only those items mentioned on admit cards. Carrying a prohibited item could result in disqualification. They should make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings as the facility may not be available at exam centres.

They have to carry the admit card, original Aadhar card and any other document mentioned. It is mandatory for all to undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before entering the exam hall.

If candidates need help with the RPF SI admit card, they can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.