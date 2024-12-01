RPF SI recruitment exam begins tomorrow, admit card link and instructions for candidates

RRB RPF SI Exam 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will begin the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination scheduled for December 2. Candidates can visiting the official websites of RRBs and download their hall tickets. RPF SI recruitment exam begins tomorrow, test day instructions here (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

RRB ALP admit card download link

The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

RRBs are releasing admit cards for the RPF SI recruitment examination in phases, four days ahead of each exam day. Hall tickets for the December 2 and 3 examinations have been released.

RRB RPF SI exam 2024: Exam day guidelines

Candidates should reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. They must enter the venue before the gate closing time as entry after the scheduled time may not be allowed. Candidates can bring only those items mentioned in admit cards. Carrying a prohibited item could result in disqualification. They should make their own arrangements for the safe-keeping of personal belongings as the facility may not be available at all exam centres. Candidates should read all the instructions on the admit card carefully. They should also bring a copy of the admit card and other documents to the exam venue. All candidates must undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before entering the exam hall. For this purpose, bring your original Aadhar card. Before starting the exam session, candidates should go through the instructions displayed on the computer screen

For any help regarding the RPF SI admit card, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.