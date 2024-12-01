Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPF SI recruitment exam begins tomorrow, admit card link and instructions for candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2024 01:23 PM IST

RRB RPF SI Exam 2024: The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

RRB RPF SI Exam 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will begin the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination scheduled for December 2. Candidates can visiting the official websites of RRBs and download their hall tickets.

RPF SI recruitment exam begins tomorrow, test day instructions here (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
RPF SI recruitment exam begins tomorrow, test day instructions here (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

RRB ALP admit card download link

The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

RRBs are releasing admit cards for the RPF SI recruitment examination in phases, four days ahead of each exam day. Hall tickets for the December 2 and 3 examinations have been released.

RRB RPF SI exam 2024: Exam day guidelines

  1. Candidates should reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. They must enter the venue before the gate closing time as entry after the scheduled time may not be allowed.
  2. Candidates can bring only those items mentioned in admit cards. Carrying a prohibited item could result in disqualification.
  3. They should make their own arrangements for the safe-keeping of personal belongings as the facility may not be available at all exam centres.
  4. Candidates should read all the instructions on the admit card carefully. They should also bring a copy of the admit card and other documents to the exam venue.
  5. All candidates must undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before entering the exam hall. For this purpose, bring your original Aadhar card.
  6. Before starting the exam session, candidates should go through the instructions displayed on the computer screen

For any help regarding the RPF SI admit card, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On