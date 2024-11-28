Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 today, November 28, 2024. Candidates registered for the examination can download the admit card from the respective RRB websites. The link will be available on the official websites of regional RRBs after it is released. RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 expected today, here’s how to download(Rajkumar)

As per the official notification, the e-call letters will be available for download four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

The RPF SI Computer-Based Test will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13, 2024. The admit card for the December 2 examination is expected to be released today.

On admit cards, they will get the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, the list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc. All appearing candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre on the examination day.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Click on RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be authenticated using Aadhaar-linked biometrics in the exam centre prior to entering the exam hall.

The Board released the exam city slip on November 24, 2024.

This year, RRB is conducting a recruitment drive for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.