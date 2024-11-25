RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Exam city intimation slip out, direct link and other details

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released exam city intimation slip for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination. Candidates can download the RRB RPF SI exam city slips from the official website of the RRB they have applied under. RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Exam city intimation slips have been released(RRB Chandigarh official website)

RRB RPF SI exam city intimation slip download link

The RRB RPF 2024 recruitment examination for SI posts is scheduled for December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

RRB RPF SI admit cards or e-call letters will be issued four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the intimation slips.

RRBs said that Aadhar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry. They must bring their original Aadhar cards to the exam venue.

This year, RRB is conducting the recruitment drive is for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force. Exam city slips for Constable vacancies have not been released yet.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: How to download exam city intimation slips

Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under. Open the exam city intimation slip download link for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector). Enter your registration number and date of birth. Submit and download the exam city slip.

Candidates should know that the exam city slip is not same as admit card. This document has been provided to inform them where their exam centres will be located and on which date they will appear for the examination. This will help them make travel plans accordingly.

On admit cards, they will get the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc.

They will be required to carry a copy of the admit card on the day of the examination.

For any help, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 or email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in between 10 am and 5 pm.