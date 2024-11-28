RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: RRBs to release December 2 hall tickets today

RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force December 2 recruitment exam admit cards today, November 28. Candidates will get thee the RRB RPF SI admit card from the official website of the RRB they have applied under....Read More

The RRB RPF SI 2024 recruitment examination is scheduled for December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024. Exam city intimation slips and travel authority have been shared.

RRBs said that RPF SI admit cards will be shared four days before the exam date mentioned on exam city intimation slips.

RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam: Today (Novemmber 28)

For December 3: On November 29

For December 9: December 5

For December 12: December 8

For December 13: December 9

This year, RRB is conducting the recruitment drive is for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force. Exam city slips for Constable vacancies have not been released yet.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: How to download

Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under.

Open the admit card link for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector).

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Login and download your admit card.

Exam city slips informed candidates where their exam centres will be located and on which date they will appear for the examination, helping them to make travel plans accordingly.

On admit cards address of the exam centre, the reporting time, list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc. will be mentioned.

A copy of the admit card will be required on the day of the examination.

For any help, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

Check live updates on RRB RPF SI admit card below-