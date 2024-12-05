IIM CAT 2024: Last day to challenge provisional key, objection window closes today at iimcat.ac.in; direct link here

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will be closing the objection window for the provisional IIM CAT 2024 answer key today. Those candidates who are yet to submit their objections have their last chance to do so on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2024: The window to raise objection to the provisional answer key will close today at iimcat.ac.in. The direct link is given here.

Candidates will need to enter the CAT application login ID and password on the Objection Management link. The deadline, as per IIM CAT official website, is 11:55 PM.

The objections received by the Institute will be checked and verified, and the results will be prepared based on that. Following this, the IIM CAT 2024 scorecards will be published on the CAT website.

Also read: RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released, direct link to download provisional key and other details here

Notably, the CAT results will tentatively be declared by the second week of January, 2025, the notice stated. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025.

The CAT 2024 examination was conducted on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.

Also read: RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 out, here's how to download provisional answer keys

IIM CAT 2024: How to raise objections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the answer key:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the Candidate Login tab.

Enter your credentials to login and click on submit.

On the next page, click on the Objection Management link

Check and select the question and the subsequent you want to challenge and click on the objection link

Upload the necessary proof to support your objection.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Also read: Hyderabad Police Recruitment 2024: 44 transgenders clear physical tests for Traffic Assistants

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.