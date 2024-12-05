RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released, direct link to download provisional key and other details here

Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, have released the RRB ALP answer keys 2024. Candidates who took the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination can download the provisional key along with question papers and recorded responses from the official website of the RRBs. RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 live updates RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 has been released, Candidates can download it via the direct link given here.

The link to download the answer key and raise objections has been opened from December 5 and will close on December 10, 2024 at 10 AM.

Worth mentioning here, the official website may not be accessed immediately owing to heavy internet traffic, Candidates are advised to try opening the website after some time in case they are unable to open the website at present.

Notably, the first Computer Based Test or CBT 1 for ALP posts was conducted from November 25 to 29.

It may be mentioned here that the RRB ALP recruitment process has five stages. Two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME).

Through the recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway.

For more related detail, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.