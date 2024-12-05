RRB ALP Answer key 2024 Live: Answer keys released, link active, download here
RRB ALP Answe Key 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released provisional answer keys for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination (RRB ALP answer keys 2024) along with question papers and recorded responses. The answer key download link is now active.
How to download RRB ALP answer key 2024?
- Go to the official website of the RRB under which you applied
- Open the answer key link and log in using registration number, date of birth.
- Check the answer key, responses and the question paper
- Follow the given instructions to raise objections.
With too many users, the website could become slow, and one may not be able to access the answer key right away. Candidates are advised to try after some time if they are unable to download the answer key at this time.
The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29. The objection window and answer key download link will remain active until 10 am on December 10.
The objection window will not be extended, and candidates have been asked to submit their objections well ahead of the deadline.
They will find the detailed process after logging in using the given link.
Check live updates on RRB ALP answer key below.
- Go to the RRB Chandigarh official website, rrbcdg.gov.in
- Open the objection tracker link
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Check the answer key, responses and questions.
- If required, follow the given steps to raise an objection
The ALP answer key download link is active and working on the RRB Chandigarh website.
The official notification mentioned that the detailed procedure with necessary guidelines for raising objections will be available in the link provided on the websites of RRBs.
RRBs have advised candidates to submit their objections well before the deadline.
They added that there will be no extension of the objection window.
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in
RRB Trivendrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh's website is one of the websites where the ALP answer key notification and link have been displayed. However, the answer key link is not working properly due to heavy traffic. Candidates must wait for some time and try again later.
The prescribed fee for raising an objection is ₹50 (per question) plus applicable bank service charges per question.
In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges.
Viewing of question paper, responses, keys and raising objections: December 5, 10 am onwards
Window closes on: December 10 (10 am)
Here is the direct link to download RRB ALP answer key, question papers, responses and to raise objections.
RRBs have released provisional answer keys, responses, question papers and opened the objection window for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination.