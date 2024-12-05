RRB ALP Answe Key 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released provisional answer keys for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination (RRB ALP answer keys 2024) along with question papers and recorded responses. The answer key download link is now active. Candidates can download it below. RRB ALP answer keys, question papers, responses and objections link...Read More

How to download RRB ALP answer key 2024?

Go to the official website of the RRB under which you applied Open the answer key link and log in using registration number, date of birth. Check the answer key, responses and the question paper Follow the given instructions to raise objections.

With too many users, the website could become slow, and one may not be able to access the answer key right away. Candidates are advised to try after some time if they are unable to download the answer key at this time.

The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29. The objection window and answer key download link will remain active until 10 am on December 10.

The objection window will not be extended, and candidates have been asked to submit their objections well ahead of the deadline.

They will find the detailed process after logging in using the given link.

Check live updates on RRB ALP answer key below.