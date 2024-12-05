RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 out, here's how to download provisional answer keys

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released provisional answer keys for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination on its official website. RRB ALP Answer key 2024 Live Updates RRB aims to fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway through the recruitment drive. (HT file)

Question papers and recorded responses have also been released along with the provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to download the answer key and raise objections can visit the official website of the respective regional RRB.

About the exam:

The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was conducted from November 25 to 29. The RRB ALP recruitment process has five stages: two computer-based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV), and a medical examination (ME).

Direct link to check RRB ALP Answer Key 2024

Vacancy details:

RRB aims to fill up 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway through the recruitment drive.

Candidates need to note that due to the heavy traffic, the official website may not be accessible to users. However, candidates can try checking the answer key in a while if they are unable to view it at present.

Steps to check RRB ALP Answer Key 2024:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to download the answer key can follow the below mentioned steps.

Visit the respective regional official websites of RRB

Look out for the link to check the RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to furnish their login credentials to view the answer key

Verify the answer key and raise objections if any

Download the answer key and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

